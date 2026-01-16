Annual Chandubi bird census held with participation of experts, locals

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The annual Chandubi bird census was held on January 12 with the participation of a wide range of experts, researchers, forest officials, and local residents. The census witnessed the involvement of specialists from the Assam Bird Monitoring Group, Banyabandhu, and AWRRO, along with researchers from the Department of Zoology, Gauhati University.

Forest officials from the Loharghat range actively took part in the exercise, ensuring smooth coordination and systematic data collection throughout the census period.

Local residents from areas surrounding Chandubi, including members of the Navariya community, also joined hands with the experts to support the initiative. The census aims to monitor the population, diversity, and distribution of bird species in the Chandubi region, which is well known for its rich avian biodiversity.

Participants recorded bird sightings across various locations over several days, contributing valuable data for scientific research and conservation planning.

