Annual day celebrated with grandeur at Delhi Public School, Numaligarh

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: The annual day of Delhi Public School, Numaligarh, was celebrated in a grand and colourful manner on Saturday amidst great enthusiasm, joy, and pride. The school campus, beautifully decorated with colourful arrangements, created a festive atmosphere with the presence of students, teachers, guardians, and many distinguished guests.

The chief guest of the programme was Professor G. Singh-Giya, Vice-Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani State University, Golaghat, and the distinguished guest was Dr. Kajal Saikia, senior Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Limited. Addressing the gathering of parents and a large audience, they spoke about the importance of education, moral values, discipline, and the vital role of students in nation-building. Their inspirational speeches greatly motivated everyone present.

The programme began with a collective prayer, lighting of the ceremonial lamp, and a welcome address by the school principal. This was followed by impressive performances by the students showcasing their multifaceted talents through music, dance, drama, and recitation. The cultural performances received widespread appreciation from the audience.

One of the main highlights of the annual day celebration was a special tribute programme dedicated to Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg. Students from Classes VI to IX and XI paid heartfelt tribute through group songs, dance, and recitation. Their performance deeply touched the hearts of everyone present.

Along with this, as part of Delhi Public School, Numaligarh’s social responsibility initiative, a special CSR award distribution ceremony was held. As recognition of academic excellence and dedication, one-time awards were presented to five meritorious girl students from neighbouring schools.

The award recipients were Rajashree Gogoi – PM Shri Bakiaghat High School, Golaghat; Shivani Saikia – Morongi Dinanath Higher Secondary School, Golaghat; Nikita Parashar – Komargaon Girls’ High School; Neha Barua – Rajabari Higher Secondary School, Bokakhat; and Nabanita Saikia – Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School, Bokakhat.

The timely initiative taken by the school principal, Umesh Chandra Harboladeb, for promoting the education of girl children was highly appreciated by everyone.

During the programme, two teachers of the school were felicitated for successfully completing twenty years of dedicated service. Additionally, two school bus drivers were also honoured for their sincere and tireless service spanning twenty-five years.

