Behali Degree College observes National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day with Annual Function

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Unit of Behali Degree College, functioning under the aegis 5 Assam Battalion NCC, hosted a grand Annual Function and NCC Day celebration recently, informed a press release. The function, which served as a robust ceremonial review of the unit's achievements, was graced by the Superintendent of Police, Behali Co. District, Gaurav Bhattacharjee, as the Chief Guest. The programme commenced with high military honors. The NCC Flag Hoisting was performed by the principal of Behali Degree College, Dr Ramen Borah, along with the Chief Guest, ANO, and other dignitaries. This was followed by a parade performed by the college contingent which was later followed by a floral tribute at the Martyrs Memorial site.

