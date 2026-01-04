Annual Fest concludes at Reliance Senior Secondary School, Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The annual sports and cultural event of Reliance Senior Secondary School, Golaghat, 'Reliance Fest', concluded on Saturday with a grand closing ceremony on the school premises.

The event was graced by Principal Priyanka Saikia Das, Dr TN Hazarika, senior faculty member Padma Tamuly, and Vice Principal Lakshyojit Dowerah. A prize distribution ceremony was held for various competitions including Badminton, Carrom, Tug of War, Cooking, Recitation, Jyoti Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Modern Song, Quiz, Mehandi, Chess, Rangoli, Extempore, and Spot Writing for both boys and girls. The ceremony was anchored by Amit Nagori, faculty of Accountancy.

This year's Mr Reliance title was awarded to Raktim Bora and Miss Reliance went to Bristipriya Bora. The programme also included a traditional farewell for final-year Higher Secondary and HSLC students, followed by a cultural programme anchored by Partho P. Biswashi, featuring performances by students and teachers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Priyanka Saikia Das. All teaching and non-teaching staff, along with students, participated in the celebrations.

