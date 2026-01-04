Students forced to study without Maths, Science and Hindi teachers at Golaghat school

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At a time when the state Education Department is highlighting progress in the education sector, students of a middle school in Golaghat district are being compelled to study without teachers for key subjects such as Mathematics, Science and Hindi.

The provincialized middle English school, located at Kortika village under Mahura Mouza in a predominantly Mising-inhabited area, is known as Bortika Ofla Middle English School. Despite being fully functional in terms of student enrolment, the school has been running for a considerable period without subject teachers for Mathematics, Science and Hindi.

What has added to the concern is that the school falls under the home sub-division of the state’s Education Minister, making the situation even more striking. Students from Bortika and Ofla villages, after completing their primary education, depend on this institution for upper primary schooling.

With no alternative available, the school is currently being managed through collective efforts by local residents, who have decided to contribute funds to meet expenses, including payment of salaries wherever possible. However, such arrangements are placing an additional burden on the community.

In an era marked by claims of educational development and reform, the absence of essential subject teachers in an upper primary school has left students, parents and local residents deeply concerned about the future of education in the area.

