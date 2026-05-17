Annual ‘Jagannath Naam’ concludes at Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Mandir

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The annual month-long ‘Jagannath Naam’ concluded on Friday at the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Mandir, located in the Azad Road area of Doomdooma town in Tinsukia district. The religious programme was organized by the Doomdooma Pujaghar Mahila Samaj. The devotional event, which began on the first day of Bohag, continued every day throughout the Assamese month and concluded on the last day of Bohag with a ceremonial farewell to Lord Jagannath.

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