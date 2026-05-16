Stone pelting & extortion bids grip commuters at Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Fear is fast turning into fury among commuters travelling along the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass, especially near the Chabua stretch, where alarming allegations of robbery attempts, stone pelting, extortion, and dangerous vehicle chases have reportedly created an atmosphere of terror during night and early morning hours.

According to several travellers and transporters, groups of unidentified youths allegedly target vehicles moving through isolated portions of the bypass when traffic remains thin. Drivers claim that the miscreants attempt to forcibly stop vehicles, demand money, and in some cases even hurl stones at moving cars and trucks to compel them to halt.

The shocking incidents have reportedly triggered panic among daily commuters, commercial transporters, and vegetable traders who regularly use the bypass route. Many motorists alleged that the attacks become more frequent during late-night and pre-dawn hours when police visibility remains minimal, and vehicle movement is sparse.

Particularly affected are vegetable traders travelling from Sadiya to Dibrugarh markets. Traders stated that they leave Sadiya around 3 am carrying fresh produce and pass through the bypass before sunrise. Many alleged that they often encounter suspicious groups attempting to block their vehicles and extort money.

“We travel with fear every week. Sometimes stones are thrown at vehicles, and sometimes groups suddenly appear on the road asking us to stop,” alleged one trader, expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation along the route.

Several commuters also claimed that the stone-pelting incidents have nearly caused serious road accidents, endangering the lives of drivers and passengers. Some private vehicle owners said that they have now started avoiding solo travel through the bypass during low-traffic hours due to safety concerns.

Locals warned that if immediate preventive measures are not taken, the situation could spiral into major criminal incidents or violent confrontations. The repeated allegations have raised serious questions over commuter security on one of Upper Assam’s busiest connecting routes.

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