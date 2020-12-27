Annual mouthpiece Kukun released in Biswanath Chariali

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: For the first time in the history of the Department of Zoology of Biswanath College, the annual mouthpiece Kukun was released on Saturday followed by a wide-ranging programme.

In his inaugural address at the inaugural function, retired Head of the Department, Dr.Bipul Kumar Borah lauded the efforts of the department and called upon them to continue this trend in the years to come. Dr.Chintamani Sharma, Principal of the college, delivered the keynote address at the event. In his speech, he also called upon all the students to be proud of the department and the college in future.