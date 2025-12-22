Annual Sports Day Celebrated at DPS Duliajan After Six-Year Hiatus

Duliajan, December 21, 2025: After a gap of six years, Delhi Public School, Duliajan celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur on 21st December 2025, marking the revival of sporting traditions and collective spirit on the school campus. The programme witnessed vibrant participation from students across all sections and reflected the school’s commitment to holistic development.

A week prior to the main celebration, the school organised a series of multi-faceted sporting events. Students participated enthusiastically in the events.

The celebration day commenced with a Welcome Song, followed by felicitation and lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The Welcome Address and Annual Report were presented by Principal Shri Rupjyoti Saikia and Headmistress Ms. Jenifa Sobhan, who highlighted the school’s achievements and emphasised the role of sports in nurturing discipline, resilience and teamwork.

The programme continued with the lighting of the flame, symbolising sportsmanship, and an impressive March Past by students of Classes VI and above. The cultural segment added vibrancy to the event with performances including Bhangra by Class Prep, Zubeen Shraddhanjali by Classes III, IV and V, Western Dance by Classes I and II, Lezim performance by Classes VI to IX, Yoga Mass Demonstration by Classes II to VI, and a dynamic Taekwondo Mass Demonstration by students of Classes II to VI and XI.

Several final sports events such as 100 m races, 50 m race, and 4×100 m relay races for different classes kept the audience thoroughly engaged.

The programme featured a speech by Shri Debojit Basumatary, President, PTA, DPS Duliajan, followed by the colourful Pageant of Colours by Classes V to VIII. Best Student Awards were conferred upon Ayushman Dutta (XII C) for academics, Sohana Shakeel (XII B) for discipline, Shreya Mainao Brahma (XII A) for co-curricular activities, and Pragyaan Protim Deka (XII B) as the Overall Best Student. Jhelum House won the Best House Award, while Satyam Yadav (IX C) was honoured as the Best Athlete of the Year 2025–26.

The Chief Guest, Shri Madhurjya Baruah, Executive Director (HR & FA), Oil India Limited, Duliajan, addressed the gathering. The event was graced by esteemed members of the Local Management Committee, DPS Duliajan. The celebration concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Vice Principal Shri Tapas Kumar Bora, a spectacular Torch Drill by Classes VIII, IX and X, and the National Anthem, marking a dignified and memorable conclusion.