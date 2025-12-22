Nearly Six Quintals of Marijuana Seized at Banderdewa

Lakhimpur: As part of a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Bangalmara Police have seized a staggering quantity of marijuana weighing over six quintals from near the Pathali-Pahar toll gate at Banderdewa on Sunday. This step is seen as a major success for the district against the increasing problem of drug trafficking.
As per police sources, this seizure was done in the second half of the day after the police received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of contraband in that region. On intercepting a Mahindra Bolero pickup van, a complete search was done, and 25 sacks of marijuana were seized, which were hidden in cabbage sacks in order to avoid seizure.
The car, with the registration number AS 12CC 4245, was thought to be carrying vegetables at first. However, the keen eye of the police team helped them to reveal the illicit drugs. Authorities reported that drug traffickers had decided to use agricultural products for cover, an approach that is being used by traffickers with the intention of evading inspection.
The operation was conducted by Chatra Singh Pator, Officer-in-Charge of the Bangalmara Police Outpost, assisted by Sub-Inspector Dulumoni Saikia of the Banderdewa Police Outpost. The police have confirmed that the marijuana parcel was on its way from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh to Banderdewa.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is under the custody of the police. The initial investigations reveal that the weight of the marijuana seized is around 5 quintals and 30 kilograms. According to the police, further verification in this regard is in progress. The contraband has been sealed as per legal formalities. A full-blown inquiry has also been initiated in order to detect other perpetrators in this nexus.
With the rising demand for the substances, the traffickers have started using highly sophisticated means of concealing the goods, which in turn have led to an increase in the commercial routes being used by them. The law-enforcement agencies in Assam and the neighbouring states of the country have indeed been facing tough times in combating this menace.
The seizure was considered a major breakthrough by the police officials, who reiterated that they would work towards increased surveillance and enforcement of the routes commonly used for smuggling. The incident brings to the fore the alarming trend of the rising circulation of drugs and well-organised smuggling networks being observed across the borders of the region.