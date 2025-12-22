Nearly Six Quintals of Marijuana Seized at Banderdewa

Lakhimpur: As part of a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Bangalmara Police have seized a staggering quantity of marijuana weighing over six quintals from near the Pathali-Pahar toll gate at Banderdewa on Sunday. This step is seen as a major success for the district against the increasing problem of drug trafficking.

As per police sources, this seizure was done in the second half of the day after the police received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of contraband in that region. On intercepting a Mahindra Bolero pickup van, a complete search was done, and 25 sacks of marijuana were seized, which were hidden in cabbage sacks in order to avoid seizure.

The car, with the registration number AS 12CC 4245, was thought to be carrying vegetables at first. However, the keen eye of the police team helped them to reveal the illicit drugs. Authorities reported that drug traffickers had decided to use agricultural products for cover, an approach that is being used by traffickers with the intention of evading inspection.

The operation was conducted by Chatra Singh Pator, Officer-in-Charge of the Bangalmara Police Outpost, assisted by Sub-Inspector Dulumoni Saikia of the Banderdewa Police Outpost. The police have confirmed that the marijuana parcel was on its way from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh to Banderdewa.