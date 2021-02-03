Annual United Bodo People's Organization conference deferred to February 17

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The date of the 7th annual conference of the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO), which was scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 7, has been deferred due to development in formation of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC).

The general secretary of the UBPO, Anil Basumatary said the date of the same conference had been rescheduled to be held from February 17 to February 19 in the same venue, i.e. Mithinga Nwgwr, Uriamghat, Dhansiri in Golaghat district. He said that all the invited guests and scheduled programmes of the conference would remain the same. He said that the reason behind the deferment of the annual conference was due to sudden development in formation of interim general council of BKWAC likely to be formed any time soon. He also said that they had already submitted the list of names of interim executive and general council members of BKWAC. Basumatary called upon all the district committees, CWC members of the organization and well-wishers to extend help and co-operation to make the conference a grand success.