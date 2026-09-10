ANS demands probe into alleged misappropriation of boys’ toilet construction funds in Sivasagar schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) has sought a probe into alleged financial irregularities in the utilisation of funds sanctioned for construction of boys’ toilets in schools in Sivasagar district during the 2022-23 financial year.

In a representation to the Prime Minister, ANS president Diganta Saikia alleged that the Central Government had sanctioned Rs 1.02 crore for constructing 34 boys’ toilets under the ‘Rejuvenation of Basic Infrastructure Facilities’ scheme, with Rs 3 lakh earmarked for each unit. However, it claimed that only 24 toilets were constructed and alleged that funds meant for the remaining 10 toilets were misappropriated.

Saikia further alleged that the 24 constructed toilets did not conform to the approved estimates. It claimed that monoblock pumpsets specified in the estimates were not provided and alleged that the concerned headmasters and one Samagra Shiksha junior engineer colluded in misappropriating the funds allocated for the equipment.

Saikia also alleged that 30mm roofing sheets were used instead of the 50mm sheets prescribed in the estimates. It further claimed that the schools concerned did not possess GST receipts for the purchase of monoblock pumpsets and 50mm roofing sheets during 2022-23 and 2023-24.

ANS urged the Prime Minister to order an investigation, register a case and initiate legal action against the junior engineer, the concerned Samagra Shiksha officials and the headmasters allegedly involved. It also sought suspension of their salaries or pensions pending action.

Also Read: ANS Seeks PM Intervention Over PM Shri School Land Dispute in Assam’s Amguri