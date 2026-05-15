Anti-Superstition Day Observed in Bongaigaon on Dr Birubala Rabha’s Death Anniversary

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BONGAIGAON: An observation-cum-awareness programme was held at Udmari, Chitkagaon in Bongaigaon district on Wednesday on the occasion of the second death anniversary of social activist Dr Birubala Rabha. The programme was organized by Sankalp Mahila Sabalikaran Kendra under the Women and Child Development Department as part of Anti-Superstition Day observance. The meeting aimed to spread awareness against harmful superstitions and promote scientific thinking and rational awareness among people.

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