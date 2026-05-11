Veteran CPI(M) leader Pradip Kumar Gupta remembered at Bongaigaon memorial

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BONGAIGAON: A memorial meeting for veteran CPI(M) leader Pradip Kumar Gupta was held on Sunday at Railway Institute, Old Colony, Bongaigaon. Gupta, who was the Secretary of CPI(M)’s Natunpara branch committee and one of the founding organizers of SFI in undivided Goalpara district, died on April 29 in Guwahati, after suffering serious injuries in a road accident on April 15 when a speeding four-wheeler hit him while he was returning home on a bicycle. He was treated at Apollo Hospital and GMCH and died at the age of 72. Representatives of CPI(M), SFI, DYFI, IPTA, Natun Sahitya Parishad, Ellora Bigyan Mancha, CITU, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Democratic Women’s Association, and HMS attended the meeting along with over 100 people.

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