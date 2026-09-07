Anundoram Borooah Academy launches ‘Zubeen Garg Award’ to honour legendary singer and inspire meritorious students

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Teacher's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Anundoram Borooah Academy in Pathsala, where the institution introduced the 'Zubeen Garg Award' in memory of legendary Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg.

For the first time, the award was presented to two meritorious students who secured first positions in their respective examinations. Jyotirmoy Das, who topped the HSLC examination, and Arhi Rajkhowa, who secured first position in the CBSE examination, received the award.

The recipients were presented with a gamosa, memento, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. The awards were presented by Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Zubeen Garg, at a programme presided over by Dr Ranjit Deka, Rector, Principal and Managing Director of the academy.

Garima urged the younger generation to carry forward Zubeen Garg's creative legacy and contribute to society. Speaking to the media, she also sought justice in connection with Zubeen Garg's death, stressing the need for a fair investigation and appropriate action. She also hoped that the 'Zubeen Khetra' project would be completed at the earliest without compromising quality.

Later, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu visited the institution and stressed the importance of creative thinking, skills, knowledge and social responsibility among students.

The programme was attended by Bajali Deputy Commissioner Madhumita Bhagawati, social worker Julie Deka Baruah and other distinguished guests.

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