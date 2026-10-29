APCC Knocks on Amit Shah’s Door Over Daimary’s Controversial ULFA Remarks

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding accountability over controversial remarks by state Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary concerning the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), while questioning the outfit's current legal status.

The backlash followed Daimary's remarks at a Kakopathar event, where he credited the Moran-Matak communities for ULFA's leadership and claimed the group's presence safeguarded Assam for nearly fifty years, stating, "Because of the ULFA, no one has been able to lay a hand on Assam". While a pro-talks faction signed a peace accord in December 2023, the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent remains a designated unlawful association.

Congress leader Mira Borthakur criticized the remarks via social media. In her full video message, available in the referenced sources, she asked, "Who will be answerable for Biswajit Daimary?" and questioned whether ruling ministers praising banned groups signals a change in policy or encourages youth toward militancy.

Neither the Union Home Ministry nor the Assam government has officially responded.