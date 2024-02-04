Assam: Dima Hasao Congress leaders tender mass resignation on moral grounds

Haflong: Dima Hasao Congress leaders tendered mass resignation on moral grounds accepting the defeat in the recent election to the 13th NC Hills Autonomous Council, working president Kalijoy Sengyung said on Friday. Sengyung said Congress could not win even one of the 28 seats and for this they have tendered their resignations to the State President except the District Congress president Samarjeet Haflongbar.

Among them are the four elected District Congress vice presidents namely Mayanan Kemprai, Aripam Bado, Lalthangsang Hmar, Haijarangbe Pame, general secretary Sonam Lama and treasurer Mujibur Rahman, the list includes about twenty District Congress office bearers.

According to District Congress Committee Haflong , for the first time the Congress party has suffered a crushing defeat in the recent election to 13th NCHAC. Even six Congress candidates have withdrawn their nomination in the history of Congress. Dima Hasao District Congress President Samarjit Halongbar, former MLA however could not be contacted for his comments regarding the issue.

