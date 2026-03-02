APCC president Gaurav Gogoi leads ‘Xamay Paribartanor’ Yatra in Dibrugarh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second phase of the ‘Xamay Paribartanor’ yatra, launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), entered Dibrugarh district on Sunday. Led by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the yatra progressed through the Naharkatia, Duliajan, and Tingkhong constituencies with a padayatra and bike rally.

The day’s programme began with Gaurav Gogoi seeking blessings at the Raidongia Namghar in Naharkatia. As the yatra commenced, the Congress leadership received a warm welcome from the public at Nigam Tiniali in the Naharkatia constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Gogoi said that the Congress remains firmly committed to building a “New Greater Assam” by uniting people across all communities, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. He emphasized that the yatra is not merely a political programme but a heartfelt effort to connect directly with the people.

He further stated, “We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant.” He assured that under a Congress government, welfare schemes would be further improved and strengthened. Gogoi also added that eligible women would be able to receive scheme benefits directly in their bank accounts without having to attend party meetings.

During the yatra, Gogoi interacted with members of the Ghinai Baptist Christian community in Dibrugarh and lit candles at the church, praying for the well-being of all. The Congress leadership also offered prayers at the Tai Phake place of worship in Naharkatia and at the Namghar in Tipling.

In Duliajan, the Congress leadership held discussions with workers and employees of Oil India Limited, as well as with local traders at Tipling Tiniali and farmers at Kacharipathar.

Notably, throughout the day’s yatra, the constituencies of Naharkatia, Duliajan, and Tingkhong resonated with the slogan-song, “Alikati Jali Dim, Borpeera Pari Dim, Eibar Congress Sarkar Ani Dim.”

Besides interacting with the public, Gaurav Gogoi personally supervised both minor and major aspects to ensure the disciplined and smooth conduct of the programme. Onlookers were visibly impressed by his hands-on leadership and active engagement with the people.

Prominent leaders accompanying Gaurav Gogoi included Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former MP Paban Singh Ghatowar, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, former Minister Pranati Phukan, Etowa Munda, former MLA Raju Sahu, APCC General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, Udit Bhanu Das, along with several senior leaders and workers of the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee. According to APCC sources, the ‘Xamay Paribartanor’ yatra will be held tomorrow in Makum, Doomdooma, and Margherita in Tinsukia district in the presence of the party’s top leadership under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi.

