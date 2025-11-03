APCC President Gaurav Gogoi receives grand welcome in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi (MP), received a rousing reception from thousands of party workers upon arriving in Forest Bazar, a border area between Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts. The warm welcome marked the kickoff of his two-day tour aimed at strengthening grassroots connections and addressing local concerns in the region.

Gogoi’s visit to the 111 No. Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) began on Sunday with a spiritual note. He offered prayers at the Shiv Mandir in Kheroni Chariali, followed by visits to Dayangmukh Bangali Mandir. The day progressed with a series of public engagement programmes, including interactive sessions in Dayangmukh, a street corner meeting in Kheroni, and another in Dongkamukam. These events drew enthusiastic crowds eager to discuss regional development, party initiatives, and pressing local issues.

In a more intimate setting, Gogoi held one-on-one meetings with district leaders and intellectuals from West Karbi Anglong, fostering dialogue on key challenges. He is scheduled to spend the night at the Dongkamukam Inspection Bungalow (IB), setting the stage for an even busier Monday.

On the second day of his tour, Gogoi will focus on the 112 No. Amri LAC, conducting multiple meetings with intellectuals and public interaction sessions. A highlight of his itinerary includes a visit to Tapat, a sensitive border village along the Assam-Meghalaya frontier. The area has recently been plagued by disturbances and attacks by miscreants targeting residents of West Karbi Anglong, leaving communities in distress. Gogoi’s presence is expected to bring attention to these security concerns and rally support for affected families. Accompanying the senior leader is a strong contingent of APCC and district-level figures and representatives from various frontal organizations of the Congress party.

