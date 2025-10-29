Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out at BJP Over ‘Bangladeshi Anthem’ Row

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating what he termed a “needless uproar” over a Congress leader allegedly singing the national anthem of Bangladesh at a public event.

Addressing mediapersons, Gogoi said the controversy reflected the BJP’s “lack of knowledge” of Bengali language and history. “When did Rabindranath Tagore write this poem, and when was Bangladesh formed? Has Tagore ever written for Bangladeshi Miyas?” he asked, pointing out that the song predates the formation of Bangladesh.

The Congress leader also accused Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of twisting facts and diverting public attention from key issues. Gogoi alleged that the CM was facing mounting pressure due to the public’s growing distrust in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

He further claimed that the BJP was internally deliberating on a leadership change in Assam, saying, “There’s already talk within the BJP about replacing the Chief Minister.”

The comments come amid intensifying political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over cultural and governance issues in the state.