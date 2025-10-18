APCU slams Udalguri admin over delay in forming journalists’ accreditation panel

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Expressing deep resentment over the district administration’s prolonged inaction, the Udalguri district committee of the All Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) has demanded the immediate formation of the District Journalists’ Accreditation Committee, which has remained defunct for several years.

In a strongly worded statement adopted during a special executive meeting held recently at the Dimakuchi E-Media Forum Office, the Union alleged that despite submitting a memorandum to the District Commissioner on July 10, no steps had been taken so far by either the DC or the District Information & Public Relations Office. The APCU remarked that the authorities appear to be in a ‘Kumbhakarna-like deep slumber’ on the issue.

The meeting, chaired by Naba Kumar Deka, president APCU Udalguri District Committee, and anchored by secretary Phatik Rabha, discussed a range of organizational and welfare measures. Among the key resolutions were felicitation of the ten newly-elected BTC MCLAs from Udalguri, request to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary for allocation of two kathas of land for an APCU district office, rest house, auditorium, and provision of financial aid to member journalists in need and plan to send an APCU delegation to New Delhi to submit memoranda to union ministers highlighting the challenges faced by working journalists in the district.

The house unanimously criticized the delay in forming the District Journalists Accreditation Committee, terming it ‘a serious administrative lapse that undermines media fraternity rights.’

Also Read: Night thefts shake Boko after two separate burglary incidents