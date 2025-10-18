Night thefts shake Boko after two separate burglary incidents

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Two separate burglary incidents were reported on Thursday night in Boko, raising concerns over the rising crime in the region. In Kaliabari, the residence of Ranjit Doley was targeted by thieves who took advantage of the occupants being away. Ornaments and valuables worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from the house, including gold items and cash amounting to Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, in the Medical Chowk area, the house of Nonita Kalita was also targeted. The thieves stole 12 pairs of gold bangles and around six rings, with the estimated value of stolen gold reaching nearly Rs 3 lakhs.

Such break-ins through forced entries have become increasingly common in the Boko area. Just a few days ago, similar thefts were reported from the Dakuapara and Tepsiya localities of Boko, indicating a disturbing trend.

Boko police arrived at the crime scenes and launched investigations into both cases. Authorities have assured strict action against the culprits and have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

The Boko administration has recently increased police patrolling in vulnerable areas and plans to install additional street lights to enhance security.

Also Read: Meeting held in Dhubri ahead of Chhath, Kali Puja celebrations