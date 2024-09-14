APNA Manch Celebrates Hindi Diwas with Two-Day Programme at Gandhi Vidyapith High School in Hojai

Hojai: APNA Manch celebrated Hindi Diwas with a two-day programme at Gandhi Vidyapith High School in Hojai on Thursday and Friday. In the open session held at the conference hall of GVPHS on Friday.

Dr Pijush Nandi, HoD, Department of Bengali, Hojai Girls’ College and Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, HoD, Department of Hindi, Rabindranath Tagore University graced as distinguished guest and chief speaker. The programme was chaired by Gajanand Agarwal, a noted social worker. Along with them Alok Kumar Gupta, Headmaster, Gandhi Vidyapith High School, Shiv Sankar Bora, social worker, Sarbeswar Pathak, a retired teacher; Ramesh Mundra, Senior Journalist and Social Worker; Praveen Sarawagi, Social Worker and Damodar Mishra, Hindi teacher, GVPHS shared the dias.

The event was anchored jointly by Rajib Kashyap Gupta and Madhu Agarwalla, senior teachers of GVPHS along with Nikhil Kumar Mundra, founder of APNA Manch. The programme began with the lighting of a lamp followed by the felicitation of all the guests and teachers with a phulam gamosa and with the presentation of gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pijush Nandi said Hindi is not a language but it is an emotion. He stated that the objective of Hindi Diwas will be fulfilled when such events are organized in other vernacular language schools and in non-Hindi-speaking areas. He lauded the efforts of APNA Manch in organizing such significant programmes at regular intervals. He further suggested that APNA Manch organize such events in non-Hindi schools and areas so that in a true sense, the motto of Hindi Diwas gets accomplished. Dr Manoj Kumar Swami said the Celebration of Hindi Diwas is a commendable step. He said Hindi is a thread which unites our Nation. Dr Swami said to return honour and respect to Hindi, we have to connect Hindi with our body and soul. He said in order to uplift and spread the Hindi language, We have to uplift all other regional languages.

