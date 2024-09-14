BTC CEM Pramod Boro Meets PD, BDO and TCLCC Chairpersons; Reviews Status of Central Government Funded Developmental Schemes

Kokrajhar: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Thursday held a meeting with the Project Directors of DRDA, Block Development Officers (BDO) and the chairpersons of Territorial Council Level Coordination Committee (TCLCC) at Chanrapara in Kokrajhar on Thursday to review the present status of central government funded developmental schemes in BTC area.

Chairing the meeting Boro reviewed the pace of construction of houses under PMAY-G houses and the implementation of other central-sponsored schemes. He also discussed the measures to enhance Kokrajhar’s Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and how the MGNREGA can be leveraged to enhance rural road construction in the district. The CEM took the progress report from the chairpersons of the TCLCC. He further asked all the PDs and the BDOs to emphasize the timely execution of central-sponsored development schemes for the benefit of the people of the region. The meeting was also attended by EM Wilson Hasda and Nominated Member Madhav Chandra Chetri.

Also Read: Lakhimpur MASS Unit Demands Implementation of Assamese language in Government Documents

Also Watch: