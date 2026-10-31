APS Mrinal Deka Appointed as New DCP of Guwahati Central

Guwahati: In a major administrative overhaul, the Government of Assam has ordered a significant reshuffle within its police department, appointing senior Assam Police Service (APS) officer Mrinal Deka as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Guwahati Central.

The official directive, issued by the Home (A) Department from Janata Bhawan, Dispur, comes as part of a strategic restructuring to enhance law enforcement, field efficiency, and public security across the state. The dynamic reassignment encompasses several high-ranking Indian Police Service (IPS) and APS officers tasked with managing crucial urban and rural jurisdictions.

Prior to this critical posting, Deka served with distinction across various vital positions in the state, including his tenure under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and as Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

Known for his zero-tolerance stance on anti-social activities and robust ground policing, his placement in the high-stakes Central zone is viewed by experts as a calculated move to reinforce urban policing.

Following the official announcement, Deka expressed his commitment to public welfare. "Every new posting brings its unique set of challenges. My immediate focus in Guwahati Central will be working in tandem with the community to curb street crime, streamline citizen grievances, and maintain robust law and order," the newly designated DCP stated.

The notification directs all newly assigned officers to assume charge of their respective offices immediately. Simultaneously, administrative wings are coordinating field handovers to ensure that routine security mechanisms remain completely seamless during this transition period. Citizens can track further regional public updates directly via the Assam Police Portal.