Biswanath Gorehagi Namghar Unveils New Entrance Gate and Boundary Wall Ahead of Grand Silver Jubilee

Biswanath Chariali: The historic Gorehagi Namghar witnessed a landmark moment as the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Biswanath constituency, Pallab Lochan Das, officially inaugurated its newly constructed entry gate (Bat-chora) and boundary wall.

The development comes as a major infrastructure boost ahead of the highly anticipated Maha Rajat Jayanti (Grand Silver Jubilee) celebration, which is scheduled to take place on the sprawling premises of the Bor Namghar.

Addressing a large gathering of devotees and local residents during the inaugural ceremony, MLA Pallab Lochan Das emphasized the role of Namghars in keeping the socio-cultural fabric of Assam intact. "Namghars are not just prayer halls; they are the bedrock of our Assamese identity, community harmony, and the spiritual legacy left behind by Srimanta Sankardeva. It is our duty to preserve and beautify these sacred institutions," Das stated.

He further noted that the completion of the Bat-chora and structural dewal (boundary wall) reflects the local government's ongoing commitment to upgrading community assets before major cultural events.

The upcoming Grand Silver Jubilee festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors, religious scholars, and cultural troupes from across the state. The newly built Bat-chora, designed with traditional Neo-Vaishnavite architecture, will serve as the primary gateway welcoming attendees to the celebrations.

Members of the Gorehagi Namghar management committee expressed their deep gratitude to the MLA for his timely assistance. Local residents noted that the new infrastructure not only secures the holy premises but also adds a grand visual aesthetic to the historic site, setting a joyous tone for the upcoming milestone celebrations.