APS Tezpur launches first inter-school fest ‘Tarangya 2025’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: APS Tezpur inaugurated Tarangya 2025, the first-of-its-kind annual inter-school fest, from August 27 to August 30. The four-day event brings together eleven schools from Tezpur to showcase their talents across folk dance, patriotic songs, debates, quizzes, archery, and football. The festival aims to provide a platform for young students to display their creativity, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm in a vibrant, competitive environment. The event promises colourful performances, exciting contests, and a celebration of youth talent, fostering camaraderie among participating schools.

