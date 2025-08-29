Assam: Social worker Manisha Borah Sinha joins JDU in Tezpur

TEZPUR: In a major boost to the Janata Dal (United) in Assam, poet and social worker Manisha Borah Sinha, daughter-in-law of Late Dr Purna Narayan Sinha, formally joined the party at a meeting held in Tezpur on August 28.

Dr Purna Narayan Sinha, a former Tezpur MP and the pioneer of Janata Dal in Assam, was widely respected as a leader of integrity and principle. Since his passing in 2001, the people of Tezpur and Sonitpur have continued to identify the party with his vision and leadership. The JDU leadership projected the entry of his daughter-in-law as a moment of revival for the party in the region, carrying forward the legacy of Dr Sinha.

While the Janata Dal (United) is led nationally by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party’s position in Assam stands in stark contrast, having struggled to retain its identity and relevance in recent years. The leadership, however, sees Manisha Borah Sinha’s joining as a turning point in strengthening the organization in the state.

The programme was presided over by Paresh Nath, State President of JDU Assam, in the presence of Bappi Rahman Barbhuyan, Working President, Ranjita Sinha Dutta, active member of the Tezpur chapter, Jonali Das, and other dignitaries. Leaders hailed the development as a step toward reclaiming the party’s political space in Assam with renewed vigour.

Also Read: Assam: Cleanliness drive held ahead of PM Modi’s bio-refinery launch in Marangi

Also Watch: