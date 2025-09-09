APSC Announces 20 Office Level Post : Assam Graduates Target Government Entry

Guwahati: APSC has launched a new recruitment drive inviting 20 office-level posts Under various departments of the Assam Government . The application process will be conducted online from September 10 to October 5 2025, offering another golden opportunity for state job aspirants.
Vacancy & Responsibilities :
The openings span junior administrative roles such as Junior Administrative Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Clerk-cum-Typist, and Office Support Assistant. Responsibilities include clerical support, record management, data entry, file handling, and assisting senior officials to enhance administrative efficiency.
Eligibility & Skills:
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree (BA, BSc, or BCom) from a recognized institution
Age Limit: 21–38 years , with category-specific age relaxations (SC/ST, OBC/MOBC, PwBD)
Desirable Skills: Basic computer proficiency, typing speed in Assamese and English
Selection Process:
Candidates will be assessed through a three-stage process:
Written Exam Objective questions on General Studies, Language, Reasoning, and Computer Awareness
Skill Test :Typing and practical computer tasks
Salary & Fee Structure:
Pay Scale Rs 12000/ to 52000 + Grade Pay 3,9000
Application Fees (non-refundable):
General: ₹47.20
OBC/MOBC: ₹47.20
SC/ST/PwBD/BPL/Women: ₹47.20
How to Apply for APSC Office Recruitment 2025
Official Website
You must apply online only through the official APSC recruitment portal:
https://apscrecruitment.in
(Alternate: https://apsc.nic.in – redirects to recruitment portal
