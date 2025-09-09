Assam News

APSC Announces 20 Office Level Post : Assam Graduates Target Government Entry

The Assam Public Service Commission opens recruitment for clerical support roles; online applications are accepted from September 10 to October 9, 2025.
Published on

Guwahati: APSC has launched a new recruitment drive inviting 20 office-level posts Under various departments of the Assam Government . The application process will be conducted online from September 10 to October 5 2025, offering another golden opportunity for state job aspirants.

Vacancy & Responsibilities :

The openings span junior administrative roles such as Junior Administrative Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Clerk-cum-Typist, and Office Support Assistant. Responsibilities include clerical support, record management, data entry, file handling, and assisting senior officials to enhance administrative efficiency.

Eligibility & Skills:

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree (BA, BSc, or BCom) from a recognized institution

Age Limit: 21–38 years , with category-specific age relaxations (SC/ST, OBC/MOBC, PwBD)

Desirable Skills: Basic computer proficiency, typing speed in Assamese and English

Selection Process:

Candidates will be assessed through a three-stage process:

Written Exam Objective questions on General Studies, Language, Reasoning, and Computer Awareness

Skill Test :Typing and practical computer tasks

Salary & Fee Structure:

Pay Scale Rs 12000/ to 52000 + Grade Pay 3,9000

Application Fees (non-refundable):

General: ₹47.20

OBC/MOBC: ₹47.20

SC/ST/PwBD/BPL/Women: ₹47.20

How to Apply for APSC Office Recruitment 2025

Official Website

You must apply online only through the official APSC recruitment portal:

https://apscrecruitment.in

(Alternate: https://apsc.nic.in – redirects to recruitment portal

