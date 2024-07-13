APSC chairman Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury interacts with students at Phillobari High School

Tinsukia: In a bid to develop study-centric mindset among the secondary students, the Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia in association with District Academic Council organized an interactive programme at Phillobari High School under Kakopathar Education Block on Friday in which APSC Chairman Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury participated.

Through narrative stories in lucid language, Dev Choudhury explained the three domains of teaching and learning like cognitive, affective and psychomotor. He advised the students to be firm in their objectives and mission. The programme was attended by more than 300 students, along with the presence of Inspector of Schools Kabita Deka, District Project Officer Tridib Sarma Tamuli, secretary of Tinsukia Academic Council Sanjay Pran Thakur, vice president Nilakshi Dutta, noted local academician Druna Charingia Phukan besides other guests.

