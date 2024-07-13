Flood Relief Efforts Intensify in Demow; LGBTQIA Community and NGOs Provide Aid

DEMOW: The flood has greatly affected the Demow constituency (formerly Thowra LAC). The district administration and NGO have been provided a helping hand and flood relief materials among the flood affected people in Demow.

According to sources, due to the increase of the water level of the Deroi River, the Rajmai area near Demow has also been greatly affected. The flood affected people made small temporary huts and stayed near the NH-37 road in Rajmai. The members from the LGBTQIA community came to Rajmai on Thursday and distributed food items and clothes among the flood-affected people.

“Sapunor Deuka” a Facebook group also distributed flood relief materials among the flood-affected people in the Bokota area near Demow on Friday. Under the leadership of chief secretary of “Sapunor Deuka” Rontu Ranjan Kalita, the flood relief materials were distributed to around 100 flood-affected families in the Bokota area near Demow on Friday.

