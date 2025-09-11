Assam News

APSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 50 Government Posts: A Golden Career Opportunity for Assam’s Youth

Assam Public Service Commission invites applications for 50 high-ranking posts; Graduates aged 21–38 eligible to apply by October 16, 2025.
Representative image
Published on

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially released a recruitment notification for 50 vacant posts under various departments of the Assam Government, marking a significant opportunity for aspirants looking to enter state civil services.

Name of the Posts :

Assistant Engineer

Number of posts: 50

vacancies :

Civil : 40

Mechanical: 5

Chemical: 5

Education Qualification:

i. B.E/B.Tech specifically in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from any institute

Age limit :

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 38 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Assam Public Service Commission : Official website: apsc.nic.in

Application Fees:

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PWBD : Rs. 47.20

apsc recruitment
Assam Goverment

