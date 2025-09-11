APSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 50 Government Posts: A Golden Career Opportunity for Assam’s Youth

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially released a recruitment notification for 50 vacant posts under various departments of the Assam Government, marking a significant opportunity for aspirants looking to enter state civil services.
Name of the Posts :
Assistant Engineer
Number of posts: 50
vacancies :
Civil : 40
Mechanical: 5
Chemical: 5
Education Qualification:
i. B.E/B.Tech specifically in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from any institute
Age limit :
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 38 years
HOW TO APPLY:
Assam Public Service Commission : Official website: apsc.nic.in
Application Fees:
General : Rs. 297.20
OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20
SC/ST/BPL/PWBD : Rs. 47.20
