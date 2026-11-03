APSC scam: SIT report reveals fresh irregularities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The controversy surrounding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam continues to deepen, with fresh revelations emerging from a recently disclosed investigation report prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Addressing a press conference organised at Pranab Barua Kalakshetra in Nagaon, Manas Pratim Barua, administrator of Fight Against Injustice of APSC, alleged that the State Government was attempting to suppress crucial findings of the scam while protecting officers who had allegedly secured government jobs through fraudulent means.

He asserted that the APSC scam could no longer be viewed merely as an examination-related controversy but had evolved into one of the biggest scandals in the administrative machinery of Assam. He further declared that their fight against injustice would continue until the issue reached its logical conclusion.

Referring to the investigation report submitted by Munna Prasad Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (CID) and head of the SIT, Barua said that a significant document titled Self-Contained Report, reportedly sent to the Assam Government’s Home and Political Department on June 22, 2026, had recently come to light. According to him, the report contains detailed findings regarding irregularities in the APSC recruitment examinations, including forged answer scripts, insertion of fabricated pages into answer booklets, and unauthorised increases in marks.

The report also reportedly highlights irregularities in service allocation and violations of established procedures by the Commission, raising serious questions about the integrity of the entire recruitment process.

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