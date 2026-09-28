Assam: Moran youths invited for free APSC, ADRE, skill training

A correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The Moran Jatiya Karmachari Shaikshik Bikash Mancha has invited applications from Moran youths for free training in APSC, CCE, ADRE and skill-development courses, funded by the Assam government for community development.

The programmes are named “Hendali” for APSC and CCE, “Saj Go” for ADRE and “Hekali” for skill-development courses. A total of 256 youths will be selected. Forty graduates will receive APSC and CCE training, while 40 candidates with Higher Secondary qualification will be trained for ADRE. Under skill development, 60 candidates each will be trained in AI Desktop Publishing and Assistant Electrician, and 56 in Fashion Designing. Applicants must have passed Higher Secondary.

Applications can be submitted online or offline by October 7, 2026. The programme was launched on September 24 at Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College, Rupaisiding, Doomdooma, by Principal Dr Amarjit Saikia. Mancha president Bharnab Moran, general secretary Gyan Baruah and education secretary Ghanakanta Moran were present.

The college will conduct selection examinations and other procedures. Selected candidates will be trained by experienced trainers. Skill-course graduates will receive certificates recognised by the Government of India.

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