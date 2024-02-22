Sikkim: Several Roads Blocked in North, East Sikkim After Heavy Snowfall

GANGTOK: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) reported on Thursday that heavy snowfall has led to the closure of several strategically important roads in North and East Sikkim.
The Lachung and Lachen axis, along with the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze, have been hit by unusually heavy snowfall, leading to the disruption of socio-economic activities and presenting a challenge to all road users on these strategically important routes.
After the devastating flash floods in Sikkim, the lines of communication to North Sikkim, particularly to Lachen Valley, have been severely damaged, according to the BRO.
They further stated that they have restored connectivity for the armed forces deployed along Lachen Valley via the Donkyala pass, situated at 18,200 feet.
In response to an exceptionally heavy snowfall, a team of 758 BRTF under Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has deployed heavy machinery and manpower to ensure that the strategic roads leading to border areas remain open.
Meanwhile, the Army on Wednesday rescued more than 500 tourists stranded due to sudden heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high-altitude areas in east Sikkim, officials said.
Defense spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that given the sudden heavy snowfall, approximately 175 vehicles with over 500 tourists got stranded at Nathu La in east Sikkim and troops of Trishakti Corps, braving the sub-zero temperature rushed to the mountainous areas to rescue and provide succor to the stranded tourists.
Prompt medicare, hot refreshments and meals, and safe transportation were rendered to the tourists timely to assist the tourists reaching safety, he said.
The Trishakti Corps, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, Lt. Col Rawat added.
