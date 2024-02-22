Sikkim: Several Roads Blocked in North, East Sikkim After Heavy Snowfall

GANGTOK: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) reported on Thursday that heavy snowfall has led to the closure of several strategically important roads in North and East Sikkim.

The Lachung and Lachen axis, along with the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze, have been hit by unusually heavy snowfall, leading to the disruption of socio-economic activities and presenting a challenge to all road users on these strategically important routes.

After the devastating flash floods in Sikkim, the lines of communication to North Sikkim, particularly to Lachen Valley, have been severely damaged, according to the BRO.