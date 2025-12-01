APUN (Association for People’s Upliftment and Nurturing) conducts GenAI Masterclass in Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: APUN (Association for People’s Upliftment and Nurturing), in collaboration with the Centre for Social Work Studies (CSWS), Dibrugarh University, conducted a GenAI Masterclass aimed at enhancing students’ digital competencies and future-readiness. The session was held at Aniruddhadeva Bhawan inside the university campus. The resource person for the masterclass was Amlan Jyoti Khanikar, young entrepreneur and founder of Khuj, a platform working towards making Assam ‘AI Ready’ for the future. He led the session with engaging demonstrations on Generative AI, practical content creation workflows, and the professional potential of AI-driven digital tools.

Students were introduced to hands-on applications of GenAI, social media optimization techniques, and creative AI use cases relevant to content, branding, and communication. The interactive session helped participants understand how emerging technologies can support both career growth and community-focused innovation.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University signs MoU with Vietnam’s University of Information Technology (UIT)