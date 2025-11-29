Dibrugarh University signs MoU with Vietnam’s University of Information Technology (UIT)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a landmark step toward international academic collaboration, Dibrugarh University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Faculty of Computer Science, University of Information Technology – VNU-HCM (UIT), Vietnam.

The agreement was formally signed under the PM–USHA (MERU) initiative, represented by Dr Nomi Baruah, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dibrugarh University.

The MoU sets the stage for strengthened cooperation in the field of computer science through student exchange programmes, faculty collaborations, and joint research initiatives aimed at promoting academic innovation and global learning. The partnership is also expected to offer expanded opportunities for scholars from both institutions to engage in interdisciplinary research and collaborative technological development.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Baruah highlighted that the initiative aligned with the university’s long-term vision of establishing strong international linkages, adding that the agreement will ‘open new academic avenues, foster cross-border knowledge exchange, and enhance global exposure for students and researchers.’

The partnership underscores a shared institutional commitment to advancing quality education, research excellence, and sustainable academic growth. Both universities are expected to begin outlining implementation strategies in the coming months, with exchange and research activities planned for early rollout.

Also Read: Seminar and cultural programme in memory of Martyr Kanaklata Barua held at Dibrugarh University