Aranya Suraksha Samiti Plants Sachi Seedlings at Haripur Satra in West Bengal

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam has been planting sachi seedling at various xatras in Assam for quite a long time and as part of their programme sachi seedlings were planted in the Haripur Satra of West Bengal on Sunday. The samiti has been demanding and advocating for the sachi tree to be recognized as a traditional tree. The samiti planted sachi seedlings at the Haripur-Madhavpur Satra in West Bengal. The event was inaugurated by the satradhikar (head of the xatra) Akhil Sutradhar, who oversees this satra where the revered Harihar Atai resides. During the traditional Bhadamahiya chanting, the devotees of the satra participated in the seedling plantation. General secretary of samiti, Dr. Haricharan Das attended the event and expressed gratitude to the devotees for their cooperation in the planting of sachi seedlings.

Also Read: Assam: Heritage Walk Organized in Dhubri to Commemorate 25th Death Anniversary of Dr. Oswal

Also watch: