Assam: Heritage Walk Organized in Dhubri to Commemorate 25th Death Anniversary of Dr. Oswal

DHUBRI: Heritage Walk was organized on the eve of the 25th death anniversary of Dr. Oswal in Dhubri by Dr. Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee in collaboration with the Department of History, Chilarai College, Golakganj on Monday. Nearly 40 students of history, and tours and travels participated in the walk sightseeing the most iconic colonial buildings and religious sites dotted in just around 2 km radius beginning from Queen Victoria Statue. The 25th death anniversary of a renowned physician, philanthropist, humanist, and above all an ardent social worker, Dr. Pannalal Oswal would be observed on September 22 and 23 in Dhubri with two-day programmes.

