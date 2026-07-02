Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asked to expedite conservation of historic monuments in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A meeting of the District Tourism Development Committee was held at Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed measures for the preservation of the district's historical monuments, with special emphasis on the heritage sites in the Joysagar area, and discussed initiatives to promote tourism in Sivasagar. The district commissioner urged officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take proactive steps for the conservation and maintenance of these heritage structures and to strengthen efforts aimed at boosting tourism in the district.

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