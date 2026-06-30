SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College NCC Units Celebrate Five Years, Honour Outstanding Cadets

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SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College celebrated five years of its National Cadet Corps (NCC) units with a tree plantation drive followed by an Appreciation Ceremony and Honouring Excellence Programme under the aegis of the 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC and 11 Assam Battalion NCC recently.

The programme was organised to recognise the outstanding achievements of NCC cadets in academics, national-level camps, leadership, and career placements. As part of the celebrations, 10 saplings were planted across the college campus, reflecting the NCC’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The event was inaugurated by the Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, who congratulated the cadets on their achievements and lauded the remarkable progress of the college’s NCC units since their establishment on October 8, 2021.

Former NCC cadets who secured appointments in various organisations were also felicitated during the programme.

Senior Under Officer Sneha Borah was honoured for receiving the prestigious Cadet Welfare Society Scholarship, while Kaustavmoni Bhuyan was felicitated for securing the First Class First position in the undergraduate programme while maintaining an outstanding record in NCC activities.

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