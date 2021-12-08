Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated across Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: "Since 1949, December 7 has been observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives. The country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who lay down their lives in the service towards the motherland," said Welfare Officer of Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Darrang Colonel (retired) Padma Lochan Barman while taking part in a function to mark the 'Armed Forces Flag Day' organized at Sainik Bhavan here in Mangaldai on Tuesday.

In the function, anchored by ex serviceman (Navy) Dilip Deka, former Welfare Officer Capt (retired) Dimbeswar Das also addressed the function. In the function Colonel (retired) Barman also honoured the Veer Naaris and ex servicemen with gifts. A large number of ex-servicemen from Darrang and Udalguri attended the function. In the function Colonel (retired) Barman also closely interacted with ex-servicemen and replied to all the queries raised by the ex-servicemen. Mediaperson Bhargab Kumar Das taking part in the function appealed to the civil societies to honour the jawans and Kishans in recognition of their sacrifices for the Motherland.

DEMOW: Along with the rest of the nation, Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Sivasagar on Tuesday observed Armed Forces Flag Day in Sivasagar.

On this occasion, District Sainik Welfare Officer Wg Cdr Sherokh Rashid Hazarika (Retd) extended greetings to Megha Nidhi Dahal, Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar. Along with the Deputy Commissioner, District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioners and other Officers and staff wore lapel badges and token flags and also donated towards Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Tezpur: The 74th Armed Forces Flag Day was observed here at the war memorial in Tezpur Circuit House on Tuesday. Attending the Flag Day programme, Brigadier Arjun Mitra, Station Commander, Tezpur Military Station, Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Bhupesh Chandra Das, Superintendent of Police, Dr Dhananjay Ghanawat, Lt Col A K Nandi (Retired), Zila Sainik Officer, Tezpur, Army Officer of District Army Headquarter, Tezpur, army personnel and local people paid homage to the heroic soldiers in recognition to their sublime sacrifices for the nation and offered garlands at the war memorial. Ceremonial Guard Drill by Army was performed in presence of all invitees at the war memorial.

AK Nandi in his welcome address enlightened the significance of the day and remembering the sacrifice said, "Our bereaved soldiers will always remain in our heart and their sacrifice was a symbol of absolute integration, love and accountabilities of the motherland," Nandi briefed.

Attending as special guest, Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das said, "We shall always remain indebted to the heroic soldiers who fought against the enemy to protect the nation and contributed significantly for mankind to live peacefully.

There are various welfare schemes and projects for army widows and pensioners which have been set up by the government to extend all kinds of cooperation," Das further added.

