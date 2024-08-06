Social Activist Demands Judicial Inquiry into Mysterious Death of Tribal Student at St. Paul’s School, Udaipur

TINSUKIA: Utterly dissatisfied with prima facie police finding and post-mortem report over the alleged suicide by a tribal school student inside the hostel of St Paul’s School in Udaipur, social activist Motiur Rahman, the working president of Assam Sanmilita Mahaman (ASM), an umbrella organisation of several indigenous group of Assam, demanded a commission of inquiry to be headed by a retired Guwahati High Court judge to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident.

In a press meet on Sunday at Tinsukia Press Club, Rahman said that the post-mortem report of Gamrin Makat, a Singpho student whose body was found hanging with hands and legs tied under mysterious condition in the hostel of St. Paul’s School in Udaipur under Ledo OP on the night of August 1, showed that it was a case suicide and police too corroborated the fact based on some circumstantial evidences like contents in the deceased mobile, though Tinsukia SP assured that an in-depth investigation was on-going to arrive at a definite conclusion. It was not credible that the student committed suicide by hanging himself, contended Rahman and demanded further that the body be exhumed and re-examined to unearth the real truth.

The parents of the victim child hailing from Tirap’s Kumgsai- Chantret Makat and JaongTungyang Makat, latter who left their son in the school hostel during evening of August 1 claimed that their son was brutally murdered at night and later hanged with a rope and the post-mortem report too was wrong and was prepared to protect the perpetrators. They also demanded a thorough interrogation of the arrested students. Matiur Rahman was accompanied by Tirap Autonomous Council Demand Committee General Secretary Pallav Shyam Bailung and Tangsa Naga National Council Vice-President Tehan Hakhun at the press meet.

