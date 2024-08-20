Indian Army Hosts Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Udalguri

MANGALDAI: The Indian Army has been conducting an Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Upendranath Brahma Football Stadium, Udalguri from August 16 to August 23. This rally is aimed at selecting candidates from the North Eastern States with focus on districts of Lower Assam and is one of the biggest recruitment events organized in the region.

Approximately, 25,000 candidates had appeared in the written exam this year from which 2,500 candidates from 13 districts of Assam and seven Northeastern states were shortlisted for this recruitment rally. The rally is being conducted for candidates from the districts of Baksa, Chirang, Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Udalguri, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and South Salmara and from all seven North Eastern states for recruitment of soldiers and Junior Commission Officer (Religious Teacher).

The rally presents a unique opportunity for young and eligible candidates to join the Indian Army as Agniveers, serving the nation with distinction. Eligible candidates from the North Eastern States are invited to participate in this rally and take advantage of this opportunity to become part of the Indian Army.

