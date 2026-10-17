Army Installs 10,000-Litre Water Facility for Remote Manipur Community

In a major boost to local water security, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army has stepped forward to establish a 10,000-litre water storage facility for a remote village in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

The project was executed under the military's ongoing Civic Action initiative, Operation Sadbhavana. It is designed to directly benefit about 35 local families who face acute hardships due to water scarcity.

Historically, the village lacked adequate storage infrastructure. Residents had to rely on unpredictable, continuous stream flows, forcing them to walk long distances to fetch water during dry spells when water levels dropped drastically.

The new infrastructure allows the community to build a reliable reserve and maintain an uninterrupted supply.

"Without any local storage, we were at the mercy of the seasonal stream flow. This intervention brings massive relief to our daily lives," shared a grateful village elder.

An Army official emphasized that the installation reflects the armed forces' continued commitment to need-based civic actions. "This infrastructure strengthens trust and ensures community welfare by addressing basic, essential daily needs," the official stated.