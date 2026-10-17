NSCN-IM Strongly Denies Involvement in Manipur Border Ambush

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has issued a statement strongly denying allegations linking its cadres to the October 15 ambush in Manipur's Kamjong district, where a woman was killed and three others were attacked.

The incident occurred near the Indo-Myanmar border on the road between Molvailup and Phaikoh. Hatneikim Haokip was killed on the spot, while her husband, Jangkhongam Haokip, sustained bullet wounds.

Two other travelers, D. Paokhothang Haokip and Boishi Haokip, were reported missing following the assault.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) condemned the attack, accusing NSCN-IM cadres of abduction, sexual assault, and murder. They demanded a time-bound forensic investigation into the crime.

In its counter-statement, the NSCN-IM rejected the accusations as malicious propaganda aimed at stoking ethnic tensions in the region. The group maintained it had no involvement in the violence against unarmed civilians.

Manipur police have registered a case regarding the ambush and have launched a comprehensive search operation in the border district to trace the missing couple and identify the attackers.