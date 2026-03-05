Army’s Red Shield Gunners hold Agnipath awareness programme in Sadiya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Red Shield Gunners, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, conducted an awareness lecture on the Agnipath Scheme at Government Higher Secondary School, Chapakhowa, in Sadiya Co-District. The initiative aimed to guide and motivate students toward a career in the Indian Army by providing authentic and comprehensive information about enrolment as Agniveers and addressing queries related to recruitment procedures.

The lecture covered key aspects of the Agnipath Scheme, including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection process, medical standards, training structure, four-year service tenure, financial benefits such as the Seva Nidhi package, and post-engagement career opportunities. Students were also informed about avenues for permanent enrolment and opportunities in various sectors after completing service.

The session was conducted interactively, encouraging students to participate actively and seek clarifications about life in the Indian Army. The programme emphasized how the scheme fosters discipline, leadership, physical fitness, and skill development among youth, while contributing meaningfully to nation-building. Students displayed enthusiasm and keen interest in serving the nation through the Armed Forces. School authorities appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of such awareness programmes in shaping informed and purposeful career choices.

Through sustained outreach initiatives, the Red Shield Gunners continue to engage with youth, inspiring young minds to serve the nation with pride, dedication, and integrity.

