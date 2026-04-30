Arrangements made for smooth media coverage of vote counting in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Maintaining that the district administration had made a foolproof arrangement for media persons to cover the counting of votes on May 4 at ISTT, top officials said that an official communication room will be established with essential facilities, including computers with printers and internet access to be supervised by a senior officer. A dedicated media centre will also be set up at a suitable distance from the main counting halls, equipped with necessary communication facilities for authorised media personnel.

To maintain strict decorum and security, only authorised handheld cameras without stands will be permitted inside counting halls, while still or video cameras, except those used for official recording, will not be allowed. Media personnel will be restricted from capturing images or audio-visual footage of actual votes recorded on control units, VVPATs or ballot papers under any circumstances. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside counting halls, and secure storage arrangements will be provided at the Media Centre in ISTT Ramnagar, where their use will be permitted in a regulated manner.

DC Ayush Garg, while speaking to the representatives of the media fraternity, those who received ECI-approved media cards, said a senior officer will be designated as the in-charge of the media centre, supported by officials deployed by each Returning Officer to ensure timely sharing of counting updates and trends. Media groups will be escorted in small numbers to the counting halls at regular intervals for brief visits, while public address systems will be used to disseminate trends and results to both the media and the general public in an orderly manner.

Garg further added that approximately 700 counting personnel will be engaged. He stated that each Assembly constituency will undergo around 16 to 17 rounds of counting, while Katigorah is expected to have approximately 21 rounds. He further added that the counting process will commence with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, followed by counting votes for all constituencies from 8:30 am onwards.

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