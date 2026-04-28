Kamrup district steps up preparedness for vote counting with staff training at HELIX Auditorium

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: As preparations gather momentum ahead of the counting of votes for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Kamrup district has initiated an extensive training programme for the counting personnel. The first and second phases of the training commenced on Monday at the HELIX Auditorium in Amingaon, bringing together counting supervisors, counting assistants, Grade IV staff, and micro observers.

The sessions are designed to equip officials with a clear understanding of counting procedures, protocols, and responsibilities, in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Also Read: Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel reviews Sivasagar vote counting preparations