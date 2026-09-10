Arrests in crackdown on middlemen trigger mixed reactions in Assam's Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The ongoing crackdown against alleged middlemen across Assam, launched following directives from Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has triggered mixed reactions in Ghograpar in Nalbari district.

As part of the drive, two persons were reportedly arrested by Ghograpar police and subsequently sent to judicial custody. While the campaign against middlemen has been welcomed by many sections of the public, the arrest of Binoy Das, a resident of Baghmara village under Ghograpar police station, has raised concerns among his family members and local villagers.

Das was reportedly arrested by police on the night of September 4 on allegations of acting as a middleman at the police station and was subsequently sent to jail custody. Following his arrest, his wife, young son, and residents came out in public and appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.

According to his family and villagers, Das has been running a small tea stall near the Ghograpar police station premises for nearly 18 years and has been earning his livelihood through the business. They claimed that he has been supporting his family, including his children's education, through the modest income generated from the tea stall.

His wife and son appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, maintaining that Das is not a middleman and that he has been working as an ordinary tea-stall owner to support his family.

Also Read: Assam Police Intensify Statewide Crackdown, Two Middlemen Held in Golaghat